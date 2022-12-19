Trio’s scoring, defense key Lady Pointers win Published 10:30 pm Monday, December 19, 2022

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

COAL GROVE — The trio was good for a double.

The south Point Lady Pointers had three players in double figures as they beat the Coal Grove Lady Hornets 43-23 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Monday.

Saratina Jackson had 12 points, Elizabeth Ermalovich scored 11 and Camille Hall 10 for the Lady Pointers (4-4, 3-3).

“I was proud of our effort tonight. We had balanced scoring on offense. Camille, Liz and Saratina all got double digits,” said Lady Pointers’ coach Dave Adams.

“But our defense was the difference, especially in the second half.”

Jackson hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 points as South Point took an 11-10 lead.

Kinsey Keeney hit a pair of 3-pointers as she scored all 8 of her points for the Lady Hornets (5-5, 1-5).

Jackson duplicated her first quarter production and Hall got 4 points as the Lady Pointers were up 23-15 at the half.

Kenadee Keaton had 4 of Coal Grove’s 5 points.

Emma Saddler hit a trifecta as she and Hall scored 4 points each and South Point extended its lead to 35-19.

The Lady Hornets got 2 points each from Kelsey Fraley and Jenna Hicks.

Four different players scored for the Lady Pointers in the fourth quarter while Alivia Noel and Fraley had 2 each for Coal Grove.

Keeney scored 8 and Keaton 6 for Coal Grove.

South Point 11 12 12 8 = 43

Coal Grove 10 5 4 4 = xx

SOUTH P OINT (4-4, 3-3): Kaelyn Jones 0 0 0-0 0, Elizabeth Ermalovich 4 0 3-6 11, Camille Hall 5 0 0-2 10, Sarah Mitchell 2 0 0-0 4, Jasmyn Jones 0 0 0-0 0, Emma Saddler 1 1 1-2 6, Keona Hopkins 0 0 0-0 0, Saratina Jackson 2 2 2-2 12. Totals: 14 3 5-12 43. Fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.

COAL GROVE (5-5, 1-5): Kelsey Fraley 1 0 2-2 4, Kinsey Keeney 1 2 0-0 8, Alivia Noel 1 0 0-0 2, Autum Hicks 0 0 1-2 1, Bryna Guy 0 0 0-0 0, Kenadee Keaton 3 0 0-0 6, Jenna Hics 0 0 2-4 2. Totals: 6 2 5-8 23. Fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.