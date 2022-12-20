Defense sparks Lady Panthers win over Blue Angels Published 1:40 am Tuesday, December 20, 2022

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

CHESAPEAKE — Chesapeake likes to play defense. Just ask the Gallipolis Blue Angels.

Email newsletter signup

The Lady Panthers held Gallipolis to single digit points in each quarter as they picked up a 44-17 Ohio Valley Conference game on Monday.

Sophi Hutchinson hit a trey and scored 5 points while Erin Hicks also made a triple and it was 9-2 after the first quarter.

Hutchinson scored 9 points as she and Brooklyn McComas had 3-pointers in the second quarter the lead ballooned to 27-9. Kate Ball added 4 points as the Lady Panthers outscored Gallipolis 18-7.

Chanee Cremeens had 5 points for Gallipolis (0-8, 0-7) in the quarter.

Chesapeake (5-3, 4-3) extended its lead to 44-13 after the third quarter as Hutchinson drained another trifecta and scored 9 points, Ball got 3 more points and McComas hit another trey.

Hutchinson finished with a game-high 22 points.

Cremeens had all 4 of the Blue Angels’ points as she got 11 points.

Gallipolis 2 7 4 4 = 17

Chesapeake 9 18 17 0 = 44

GALLIPOLIS (0-8, 0-7): Emma Hammons 0 0 0-0 0, Mary Howell 0 0 0-2 0, Maggie Davis 0 0 0-0 0, Chanee Cremeens 5 0 1-2 11, Kenya Peck 0 0 2-2 2, Lizzy Hout 0 0 0-0 0, Aleesha Jordan 1 0 0-1 2, Halli Angel 1 0 0-0 2, Laniyah Wilson 0 0 0-0 0, Nat Hattori 0 0 0-0 0, Taylor Barnes 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 0 3-5 17. Fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.

CHESAPEAKE (5-3, 4-3): Olivia Harris 0 0 0-0 0, Sophi Hutchinson 5 3 4-4 22, Riley Isaacs 0 0 0-0 0, Robin Isaacs 0 0 0-0 0, Abbey Isaacs 0 0 0-0 0, Emily Combs 0 0 0-0 0, Kate Ball 3 0 2-3 8, Brooklyn McComas 0 2 0-0 6, Hannah Webb 1 0 0-0 2, Erin Hicks 1 1 0-0 5, Clairynn Romans 0 0 0-2 0. Totals: 10 6 6-9 44. Fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.