Gayla Roach Published 10:26 am Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Gayla Renee Roach, 34, of Ironton, died Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Phillips Funeral Home 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Minister Edward Holmes officiating.

Visitation will be noon–2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.