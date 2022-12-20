Hillbillies make donation Published 12:00 am Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Ironton’s Hillbilly Clan 1 Outhouse 8 presents a check in the amount of $50,000 to the Shriners Children’s Ohio Hospital administrator Randy White and associate director of philanthropy Kari Tucker on Sunday.

Another check in the amount of $10,000 was sent to the Shriners Children’s Lexington Hospital. Other donations sent this year to both hospitals and the transportation fund at El Hasa Shrine Temple totaled just over $72,000 dollars.

The groups says they offer “a huge thank you to each of you that support the children of Shriners Hospitals!”