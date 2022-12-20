Hillbillies make donation

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, December 20, 2022

By Staff Reports

Ironton’s Hillbilly Clan 1 Outhouse 8 presents a check in the amount of $50,000 to the Shriners Children’s Ohio Hospital administrator Randy White and associate director of philanthropy Kari Tucker on Dec. 11. (submitted photo)

Ironton’s Hillbilly Clan 1 Outhouse 8 presents a check in the amount of $50,000 to the Shriners Children’s Ohio Hospital administrator Randy White and associate director of philanthropy Kari Tucker on Sunday.

Another check in the amount of $10,000 was sent to the Shriners Children’s Lexington Hospital. Other donations sent this year to both hospitals and the transportation fund at El Hasa Shrine Temple totaled just over $72,000 dollars.

The groups says they offer “a huge thank you to each of you that support the children of Shriners Hospitals!”

Email newsletter signup

More News

Choose Ohio First scholarships will bolster state’s STEM workforce

New senior center to have ribbon cutting

Talented lineup awaits The Ironton Classic

Arrest made in fatal Chesapeake shooting

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Battle of the 1980s Christmas films - Which is your favorite?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...