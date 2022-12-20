Lady Bobcats fall to New Boston in SOC Published 12:20 am Tuesday, December 20, 2022

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

NEW BOSTON — As the Beatles once sang, “You can’t do that.”

Green coach Melissa Knapp said the Lady Bobcats’ second half performance was something that can’t do if they want to win.

But the Lady Bobcats did just that as they allowed too many points in transition and lost 62-53 to the New Boston Lady Tigers in a Southern Ohio Conference game on Monday.

“We gave up 37 points — a great number of them in transition — in the second half,” said Knapp. “That’s just not acceptable. We need to get back to work tomorrow.”

Green had three players in double figures as Anna Knapp scored 18 points, Katelinn Satterfield had 12 points and Alex Smith added 10.

Cadence Williams scored a game-high 30 points for New Boston (5-2, 3-2).

Cadence Williams had a 3-pointers and scored 9 points as New Boston took a 13-11 first quarter lead.

Satterfield hit a pair of 3-pointers and Mylee Brown added a trey in the quarter.

Green rallied to take a 29-25 halftime lead in the second quarter as Knapp scored 8 points including 4-of-5 at the foul line while Smith scored 5 points and Satterfield hit another triple in the second

Cassie Williams had 4 points and Arenda Gosselin hit a triple for New Boston.

Six different players scored for each team in the third quarter and Green was clinging to a 42-40 lead.

But New Boston converted 8-of-16 from the foul line with Cadence Williams hitting 5-of-10 free throws and scored 15 of the Lady Tigers’ 22 points.

Knapp scored 8 points in the fourth quarter before fouling out.

Green 11 18 13 11 = 53

New Boston 13 12 15 22 = 62

GREEN (4-4, 3-4): Katelinn Satterfield 0 4 0-0 12, Anna Knapp 6 0 6-7 18, Myles Hunt 3 0 0-0 6, Izzy Conley 1 0 0-0 2, Alex Smith 4 0 2-4 10, Mylee Brown 0 1 2-5 5. Totals: 14 5 10-16 53. Fouls: 19. Fouled out: Satterfield, Knapp.

NEW BOSTON (6-2, 4-2): Julie Maynard 1 0 0-2 2, Arenda Gosselin 0 1 3-4 6, Cadence Williams 10 1 7-13 30, Dylan O’Rourke 3 0 1-4 7, Brooklyn Boye 1 0 1-2 3, Cassie Williams 6 0 2-2 14. Totals: 21 14-27 62. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.