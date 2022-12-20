Lady Dragons stay unbeaten with late rally to beat Redwomen Published 1:17 am Tuesday, December 20, 2022

By Jim Walker

PROCTORVILLE — Just 30 seconds.

After leading almost the entire game, it took only about 30 seconds for the Fairland Lady Dragons to erase everything the Rock Hill Redwomen had accomplished as they took 7-point lead and never looked back.

The Lady Dragons used the quick scoring burst to get the lead and then outscored the Redwomen 17-4 to over the final 4:55 to win 71-60 in a battle of Ohio Valley Conference unbeaten on Monday.

“We lost it in 30 seconds,” said Rock Hill coach Eric Bailey. “Both teams played hard and Fairland has a very good team. I’m not into moral victories, but we might have turned the corner tonight.”

Fairland is now 9-0 overall and leads the OVC with a 7-0 record. Rock Hill is 8-3 and 6-1 in the league.

The Lady Dragons had three players in double figures as Kamryn Barnitz got 17, Bailey Russell 13 and Tomi Hinkle added 10.

Rock Hill also had three players in double figures led by Hazley Matthews with 17, J’lynn Risner 15 and Hadyn Bailey 13.

Rock Hill went up 15-8 for its biggest lead of the game midway through the first quarter.

Fairland got within 16-13 on a putback by Isa Taliaferro. Rock Hill’s Lola Hankins and Taliaferro traded 3-pointers to close the quarter and it was 19-16.

Reece Barnitz hit a 3-pointer to start the second quarter and tie the game. The game was 27-all when Hope Easterling and Bailey made layups and Matthews connected on a pair of foul shots to put Rock Hill 33-27 at the 2:21 mark.

A layup by Hinkle cut it to 33-32 and then Risner hit a foul shot to make it 34-32 at the half.

Russell’s 3-pointer at the 7:49 mark of the second half gave Fairland its first lead at 35-34, but Bailey’s trifecta put Rock Hill back on top.

A 3-point play by Risner with 42 seconds left in the quarter gave Rock Hill at 48-42 lead only to have Fairland cut the deficit to 48-47 to end the quarter as Hinkle hit a trey and Addison Godby got a steal and layup.

A outback by Risner had the Redwomen ahead 55-53 when Hinkle made a foul shot and Kamryn Barnitz knocked down a 3-pointer with 4:55 to play that gave the Lady Dragons the lead for good at 57-56.

Two free throws by Russell and go quick layups by Russell and Kamryn Barnitz to make it 63-56 and the momentum had shifted.

“We got into foul trouble and we just ran out of gas,” said Bailey whose team played at South Webster on Saturday. “No one has come within 30 points of (Fairland) this year, so I’m proud of our girls and how hard they played. But give credit to Fairland. They found a way to win.”

Rock Hill 19 15 14 12 = 60

Fairland 16 16 15 24 = 71

ROCK HILL (8-3, 6-1): Hadyn Bailey 3 1 4-4 13 Hope Easterling 3 0 0-3 6, Hazley Matthews 6 0 5-5 17, Haleigh Risner 2 0 0-0 4, J’lynn Risner 6 0 3-8 15, Lola Hankins 0 1 2-2 5. Totals: 20 2 14-22 60. Fouls: 21. Fouled out: Easterling (1:51 4th).

FAIRLAND (9-0, 7-0): Reece Barnitz 1 1 0-0 5, Bree Allen 0 0 6-9 6, Tomi Hinkle 3 1 1-2 10, Kamryn Barnitz 4 2 3-4 17, Kylee Bruce 2 0 1-2 5, Isa Taliaferro 1 2 0-0 8, Addison Godby 2 0 3-4 7, Bailey Russell 1 2 5-6 13. Totals: 14 8 19-27 71. Fouls: 19. Fouled out: None.