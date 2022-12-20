Linda McCloud Published 12:24 pm Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Linda McCloud, beloved sister, aunt, and friend, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, peacefully in her sleep.

It’s so hard to put what Linda meant to those that knew and loved her in a few lines, but Linda truly lived her life for Christ.

Linda was called to the ministry late in life and graduated from Sewanee in 2005, going on to be an Episcopal priest in Georgia, Montana and Kentucky.

After retirement, she continued to serve in the Catholic church at Pax Christi and the Cathedral of Christ the King.

Linda will be missed dearly.

Linda is survived by her sister, Becky Chavez; her sister-in-law, Joyce McCloud; her nieces, Shari Wiley and Molly Cole; and her nephews, Michael McCloud and James Mataya.

A memorial mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Pax Christi Catholic Church, 4001 Victoria Way, Lexington, Kentucky.

Donations in Linda’s name can be made to St Jude’s Children Hospital and the Lexington Humane Society.

Kerr Brothers Funeral Home-Harrodsburg Road in care of final arrangement details.