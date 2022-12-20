Marshall uses 24-0 run to rout Glenville State Published 1:49 am Tuesday, December 20, 2022

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Behind a 24-0 run, the Marshall University men’s basketball team (11-2) closed out non-conference action with a 99-73 win over the Glenville State Pioneers on Monday night inside the Cam Henderson Center.

“I thought we got a little sloppy. I thought in the second half, we came out and started to deliver on who we are and busted it out,” Herd men’s basketball head coach Dan D’Antoni said after the win.

With 13 points and 14 rebounds, freshman Micah Handlogten registered a double-double as he made five of his seven attempts from the field. The Huntersville, North Carolina, native also rejected five shots.

Email newsletter signup

Redshirt senior Andrew Taylor led all student-athletes with 22 points on a 9-for-20 shooting night, including 4-for-8 on three-point attempts. Junior Obinna Anochili-Killen followed with 17 points as he nearly went perfect from the field draining seven of his eight attempts.

Fifth-year senior Taevion Kinsey tallied 12 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out a game-high seven assists while committing just one turnover. Junior Kamdyn Curfman added 10 points in the victory.

With the Herd up by three, 41-38, and 2:09 left in the first half, Kinsey threw down a dunk. The slam jump started a 10-0 run to close the opening 20 minutes of play with Anochili-Killen contributing the last five points, including a put back dunk at the buzzer. The spurt saw Marshall lead 51-38 at the break.

The run continued for the first four minutes of the second half with MU scoring the first 14 points out of halftime. Handlogten tallied eight of his 13 points during the 24-0 run that saw the Herd lead 65-38 at the 16:20 mark.

Marshall saw its largest lead of the contest at 31 points, 71-40, after Anochil-Killen ended a 6-0 advantage with a jumper with 14:20 left on the clock.

Notes

Both Kinsey and Taylor have scored 10 or more points in all 13 of the Herd’s contests this season. Taylor recorded his fifth game of 20 or more points in the victory.

Handlogten’s double-double was his fourth this season. He has grabbed 10 or more rebounds in four of the last five games.

The Herd’s 56 rebounds are the most for the program since it had 50 last season at EKU on December 11, 2021.

The team’s 15 steals are a season-high.

Junior Marko Sarenac scored a season-high eight points.

Curfman has tallied 10 or more points in seven of the last eight games.

The Herd is now 5-0 when it has five players score 10 or points in a game this season.

UP NEXT

Marshall opens Sun Belt Conference play on December 29th against App State. Opening tip is scheduled for 7 p.m. in the Cam Henderson Center.