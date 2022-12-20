New senior center to have ribbon cutting Published 12:00 am Tuesday, December 20, 2022

Event on Thursday to include senior luncheon

ROME TOWNSHIP — It is a day long awaited for Darlene Green, the director of the Lawrence County Senior Center.

A ribbon cutting on the new senior center, located at the county fairgrounds in Rome Township, is set for 10 a.m. on Thursday and the public is invited to come check out the new facility.

The new senior center, built from money secured by local officials from the Ohio General Assembly, will replace the center’s former location, the Sybene-Chesapeake Senior Center, located in a modular unit beside the Chesapeake Community Center.

The small size of that facility had limited the activities the center could host, especially in the era of social distancing and COVID-19.

Work on the new center began earlier this year and was completed in recent weeks.

The ribbon cutting will also include a luncheon for seniors and those attending are encouraged to bring a covered dish and donation.

The center had previously hosted their luncheons at First Baptist Church in Proctorville, but the event will now move to the new building.

The fairgrounds are located at 7755 County Road 107.