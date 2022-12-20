Redmen use strong defense to topple Titans Published 11:48 pm Tuesday, December 20, 2022

By Jim Walker

PEDRO — The Rock Hill Redmen seem to like playing defense more than offense.

The Redmen have held four of their six opponents under 50 points this season including Tuesday as Rock Hill beat the Portsmouth Notre Dame Titans 44-39.

The only two teams to break the 50-point mark were Coal Grove with 51 on a last-second shot and Gallipolis with 62. These are also the only two games the Redmen have lost.

Brayden Adams drained a trifecta and scored 5 points, Blake Porter had 4 points and Noah Doddridge added a 3-pointer as Rock Hill took a 12-5 first quarter lead.

Doddridge scored 7 points in the second quarter and Adams had 4 more as the Redmen went up 26-14 at the half.

Four different players scored for Notre Dame.

The Titans began to cut into the lead in the third quarter as Carter Campbell scored 6 points and they got within 34-25.

Porter hit a 3-pointer as he scored 5 points and Doddridge added 3 points to account for all of Rock Hill’s scoring in the quarter.

The fourth quarter saw the Titans sending the Redmen to the foul line where Doddridge converted 4-of-4, Adams 1-of-2 and Porter 3-of-7 for a total of 8-of-13. Izzak Cox had the only basket in the quarter for the Redmen.

Cody Metzler and Myles Phillips each scored 4 points for the Titans.

Rock Hill (4-2) was led by Doddridge with a game-high 17 points while Porter had 12 and Adams 10.

Metzler scored 10 for the Titans (5-2).

Notre Dame 5 9 11 14 = 39

Rock Hill 12 14 8 10 = 44

PORTSMOUTH NOTREE DAME (5-2): Landon Barbarits 3 0 2-3 8, Aaryn Bradford 0 1 1-3 4, Eugene Collins 0 0 0-0 0, Cody Metzler 5 0 0-2 10, Carter Campbell 4 0 0-0 8, , Myles Phillips 2 0 2-2 6, Dominic Sparks 1 0 1-2 3. Totals: 15 1 6-12 39. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: Campbell.

ROCK HILL (4-2): Noah Doddridge 4 1 6-7 17, Brayden Adams 3 1 1-2 10, Inzak Cox 1 0 0-0 2, Victor Day 0 0 1-2 1, Blake Porter 3 1 3-7 12, Dylan Griffith 0 0 0-0 0, Nixon Snavely 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 3 11-18 44. Fouls: 11. Fouled out: Cox.