Vicki Gore

Vicki Sue Gore, 71, of Kitts Hill, formerly of Coal Grove, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022.

She is preceded in death by two brothers, Larry Ray Gore and Clifford Anthony (Tony) Gore; paternal grandparents, Willard and Dove Gore; maternal grandparents, Henry and Ruth Stormes; two nephews, Jason Allen Gore and Matthew Heath Gore; and a niece, Laura Nicole (Nikki) Gore.

She is survived by her father and mother, Clifford and Donna Mae (Stormes) Gore, of Kitts Hill; two brothers, Terry Gore, of Coal Grove, and Kevin and Leah Gore, of Wheelersburg; one sister, Michelle “Missy” (Don) Wert; and two sister-in-laws, Kathy Gore and Janet Gore; and many nieces and nephews.

Vicki was a lifelong member of Jeffersonville Missionary Baptist Church in Coal Grove, where she thoroughly enjoyed being active with the children of the church.

Vicki was a 1970 graduate of Dawson Bryant High School and was employed with Pennco Window Products of Summit, Kentucky for over 30 years.

She enjoyed crocheting and reading mystery novels.

Until we meet again, she will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St. Ironton, with Pastor Roger Pierce officiating.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

Please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net to offer condolences to the Gore family.