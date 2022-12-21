Britton Barlow Published 4:39 pm Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Britton Barlow

Britton Brinkley “Bink” Barlow, 92, died peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, in the care of Community Hospice House of Ashland, Kentucky.

He was born in Ironton to the late Julia (Freeman) and Brinkley Howell Barlow.

Email newsletter signup

He graduated from Ironton High School in 1948 and served four years in the Ohio National Guard.

Bink was employed at C & O Railroad, Allied Chemical and retired from Sturm Machine Company in Barboursville, West Virginia.

He was a proud, lifelong member of Christ Episcopal Church, the church he loved and where he spent many hours supporting the church and its congregation.

Bink was awarded membership into the Society of St. Simeon and St. Anna, which recognizes, honors and celebrates the wisdom, experience, maturity and achievements of older persons in the Episcopal Diocese of Southern Ohio.

Family and friends were amazed at Bink’s ability to make and fix anything, he had projects up to the last week of his life.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, JoAnn Robinson Barlow; their son, William Donald Barlow; grandson, Barrett Howell Barlow; and brothers, William Brinkley and Richard L. Barlow.

He is survived by his loving wife of 19 years, Frances (Fletcher)Roberts Barlow; children, Brenda (Dr. Barry) George, Dee Dee (Paul) Mosko and Steven (Alison) Barlow; grandchildren, Gabriel, Molly, Britton, and Barry (Elizabeth) George, Christopher (Christy), Melissa (Rob Galbraith), and Michael (Emily) Mosko, Will and Reed Barlow; sisters, Mary Ferguson Vanderhoof and Emily Thompson; and sister-in-law, Billie Barlow.

His life was enriched by his three great grandchildren, special nieces and nephews, church family and the love of the Roberts family, Bobby and Jennifer Roberts, Jim and Julie Payne, Kathi and Larry Motycka, Brian and Dorothy Roberts, their children, and grandchildren.

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 1 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church in Ironton.

Visitation will be held at the church two hours prior to the service.

Interment will follow immediately at Woodland Cemetery.

There will be a celebration of Bink’s life immediately following at Barlow Hall, Christ Church’s parish center.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Scioto Foundation-Barlow Family Fund which supports Christ Episcopal Church at P.O. Box 911 Portsmouth OH, 45622.

Phillips Funeral Home is serving the family.