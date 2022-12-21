Daniels helps T-Wolves get fast start to beat Lady Tigers Published 5:57 pm Wednesday, December 21, 2022

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

A big center triggered a big start and it was too big of a lead to overcome.

Email newsletter signup

Spring Valley’s 6-foot-1 sophomore center Allie Daniels scored 21 points as the Lady Timberwolves took a big lead to start the game and beat the Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers 62-31 Wednesday in the 14th Ironton Classic.

Spring Valley (6-0) got 8 points Daniels and Dria Parker hit three 3-pointers as the Lady T-Wolves went on a 21-0 run to start the game.

Ironton (1-8) didn’t score until Teegan Carpenter hit a 15-footer at the 1:32 mark.

A outback by Daniels just before the end of the quarter put the lead at 25-4 to end the quarter.

The lead grew to 34-9 before Emerson White scored three straight baskets to close out the half and make it 34-15.

Carpenter scored to begin the second half but the Lady T-Wolves went on a 17-2 run before Lexi McCall’s layup stopped their streak and it was 51-21 at the end of the quarter.

While Daniels was named the T-Wolves MVP for the game, Parker scored 13 points and Brooklyn Ellis had 12. Daniels also had 16 rebounds and 4 blocked shots.

White was Ironton’s MVP as she scored 12 points.

Spring Valley 25 9 18 10 = 62

Ironton 4 11 6 10 = 31

SPRING VALLEY (7-0): Rianne Henson 1 0 0-0 2, Canan Petry 0 0 0-0 0, Jaedyn Moore 0 0 0-0 0, Laykin Adkins 1 0 0-0 2, Haleigh Crum 2 0 1-2 5, Hallie Bailey 2 0 3-6 7, Brooklyn Ellis 5 0 2-2 12, Dria Parker 1 3 2-2 13, Allie Daniels 9 0 3-4 21, Brooklyn Ellis 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 3 11-16 62. Fouls: 11. Fouled out: None

IRONTON (1-9): Peyton Deer 0 0 0-0 0, Khamil Martin 1 0 1-2 3, Evan Williams 0 0 2-2 2, Teegan Carpenter 3 0 0-0 6, Lexi McCall 3 0 0-2 6, Keegan Henderson 0 0 0-0 0, Isabel Morgan 0 0 2-4 2, Emerson White 6 0 0-1 12. Totals: 13 0 5-11 31. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.