EDITORIAL: Thoughts on a return to normalcy Published 12:00 am Wednesday, December 21, 2022

For much of the world, 2022 was a year of returns.

Following the lost year of 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns, then came a 2021 that began with much uncertainty and many unsure of plans, this year was the first true return for many public gatherings.

We saw regional staples such as the Nelsonville Music and Arts Festival return, the Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade grow back to normal size and Summer Motion back in Ashland.

Email newsletter signup

And with the public again going out, organizers were able to launch new events, such as the Summer Solstice Music and Arts Festival here in Ironton.

And it in that same spirit this holiday season that we have seen villages and municipalities either start or build on community events like Proctorville’s Christmas parade, which, in its second year, saw an increased turnout and participation last week.

And the Christmas at the Courthouse event in Lawrence County, also a recent creation, increased in scale this year.

Events like these are vital to a community, allowing neighbors to get to know each other and provided much needed color to life (something we’re especially grateful for in these grey winter months).

Let’s hope that 2023 sees an increase in these efforts and the possibilities the county holds.