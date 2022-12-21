Herd basketball to make & honor history Dec. 29 vs Appy State Published 12:22 am Wednesday, December 21, 2022

By Grant Traylor

Marshall Athletics

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall men’s basketball’s Dec. 29 Sun Belt Conference opener against Appalachian State will feature two important aspects: making history and honoring history.

As Marshall takes on Appalachian State for its first Sun Belt Conference league contest, Thundering Herd athletics will honor one of the greatest basketball shots in NCAA history – an 89-foot, 10-inch heave by Marshall’s Bruce Morris that came against Appalachian State.

‘The Shot Herd Round The World’, which still stands as the longest made shot in NCAA history, will be memorialized as footprints are unveiled on the newly-installed floor of the Cam Henderson Center in a ceremony at the 7 p.m. contest between the two rivals whose history spans from the Southern Conference to the Sun Belt.

“What an incredible opportunity we have to connect Marshall basketball history on Dec. 29,” said Marshall Director of Athletics Christian Spears. “Our first game in the Sun Belt Conference brings a rivalry matchup in Appalachian State. That matchup takes place against the same opponent in the same building where one of the greatest plays in Marshall and NCAA history took place. You can’t write a better script than that.”

Morris’ shot came on Feb. 7, 1985 in the final seconds before halftime of the Thundering Herd’s 93-82 win over the Mountaineers at Cam Henderson Center.

On the play, Marshall guard James “Skeeter” Roberts blocked an App State shot attempt before Morris corralled the rebound and heaved an off-balance line drive to the other end that found the net and cemented Morris’ place in NCAA history.

Morris was a senior at that time and his 1984-85 team also went on to win the Southern Conference championship and advance to the NCAA Tournament. They finished the season 21-13.

“We know how proud Marshall fans are of their men’s basketball tradition and we want to honor and uphold those traditions in the best way we can,” Spears said. “The best way to do that is with a packed Cam Henderson Center as we honor Bruce’s legendary shot while ushering in the excitement of a new era of Sun Belt basketball.”

In addition to the Dec. 29 ceremony unveiling the footprints, Marshall has started the “Be Like Bruce” promotion, sponsored by Moses Auto Mall. This promotion, which takes place at each Marshall home game, gives an interactive feel to how special Morris’ full-court shot was while giving one lucky fan the chance to win a new car by duplicating Morris’ feat from the feet at the 89-feet, 10-inch mark.