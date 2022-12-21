Musketeers hold off Bobcats, 59-56 Published 12:18 am Wednesday, December 21, 2022

By Jim Walker

LLOYD, Ky. — It was the “Green Bowl.”

The Greenup County Musketeers built a big first half lead and then held on to beat the Green Bobcats 59-56 on Tuesday.

Carson Wireman had 6 points as Greenup took a slim 10-9 first quarter lead.

Abe McBee was 3-of-4 from the line and scored 5 points for Green in the quarter.

Wireman scored 10 points including a 3-pointer and Kasey Gammon added a trey as the Musketeers built a 29-16 halftime lead.

Green’s Levi Sampson scored 4 points and Gabe McBee hit a 3-pointer.

The Bobcats’ offense came to life in the third quarter as they outscored the Musketeers 24-15 and cut the deficit to just 43-40.

Sampson heated up as he scored 15 points. Levi Waddell added a trifecta.

R.J Veach scored 7 points and Cohen Underwood added 4 points for Greenup.

Sampson and Abe McBee scored 8 points each while five different players scored for the Musketeers as each team had 16 points in the fourth quarter.

Sampson had another big game as he scored 29 points while Abe McBee had 17 points for Green (6-3).

Wireman scored 20 and Underwood added 10 for Greenup County (2-6).

Greenup Co. 10 18 15 16 = 59

Green 9 7 24 16 = 56

GREENUP COUNTY (2-6): Carson Wireman 7 1 3-4 20, Eli Adkins 3 0 2-2 8, Cohen Underwood 4 0 2-3 10, R.J. Veach 3 0 3-3 9, Bryson Chandley 2 0 1-2 5, Bradley Adkins 1 0 0-0 2, Kasey Gammon 1 1 0-1 5. Totals: 21 2 11-15 59. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.

GREEN (6-2): Levi Blevins 1 0 0-0 2, Levi Sampson 12 1 2-6 29, Jon Knapp 0 0 0-0 0, Abe McBee 6 0 5-6 17, Levi Waddell 0 1 0-0 3, Gabe McBee 1 1 0-0 5. Totals: 20 2 7-12 56. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.