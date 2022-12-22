Dragons explode in 2nd half to beat Generals Published 12:35 am Thursday, December 22, 2022

By Jim Walker

MT. VERNON — Someone forgot to light the fuse.

The Fairland Dragons’s offense wasn’t clicking in the first half but exploded in the second half with 40 points and beat the Sheridan Generals 63-45 on Wednesday.

The Dragons hit 8-of-12 shots in the third quarter and 9-of-10 in the fourth quarter as they outscored Sheridan 40-29.

Fairland (5-2) finished the game 26-of-47 from field for 55.3 percent. Sheridan was 20-of-36 for 55.6 percent.

J.D. Thacker had 4 points in the first quarter as Fairland took a 9-6 lead.

Thacker got 7 points in the second quarter and Cliff Fransen hit a 3-pointer as Fairland extended its lead to 23-16 at the half.

Raine Rodich and Caden Sheridan had 4 points each for the Generals in the quarter.

But in the third quarter, Will Davis scored 8 points, Steeler Leep got 7 and Brody Buchanan added 4 more including two free throws as the Dragons built a 42-28 lead.

Reed Coconis scored 4 points as five different players scored for Sheridan in the quarter.

Buchanan took over in the fourth quarter as he scored 9 points including a trifecta while Chase Allen had all 4 of his points and Davis added 4 more.

Rodich hit a 3-pointer and scored 7 points while Blake Turnes added a 3-pointer for Sheridan.

Davis led Fairland with 17 points while Thacker and Buchanan scored 13 points and Leep 11.

Rodich had 17 and Coconis 13 for the Generals (3-46).

Sheridan 6 10 12 17 = 45

Fairland 9 14 19 21 = 63

SHERIDAN (3-4): Raine Rodich 7-12 1-1 0-2 17, A.J. Winders 2-2 0-3 0-2 4, Gavin Emme 0-0 0-1 0-0 0, Reed Coconis 6-9 0-0 1-3 13, Blake Turnes 0-0 1-2 0-0 3, Caden Sheridan 2-4 0-2 2-2 6, Ryan Kuhn 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Hayden Henry 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Evan Andeson 0-1 0-0 0-0 0, Andon Hammer 1-1 0-0 0-0 2. Totals: 20-36 3-9 45. 3-pt goals: 2-9. Rebounds: 18 (Sheridan 5, Rodich 4). Assists: 4 (Coconis 2). Steals: 2 (Coconis 2). Turnovers: 10. Fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.

FAIRLAND (5-2): Will Davis 8-11 0-0 1-3 17, Chase Allen 1-2 0-2 2-2 4, Zion Martin 1-1 0-0 0-0 2. J.D. Thacker 6-8 0-3 1-2 13, Hunter Lykins 0-2 0-0 0-0 0, Steeler Leep 4-8 0-0 3-3 11, Cliff Fransen 0-1 1-2 0-0 3, Keegan Smith 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Brody Buchanan 4-4 1-3 2-2 13. Totals: 26-47 9-12 63. 3-pt goals: 2-10. Rebounds: 23 (Leep 12, Thacker 6, Allen 5). Assists: 11 (Allen 6). Steals: 3. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.