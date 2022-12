Jenny Eckhart Published 12:22 pm Thursday, December 22, 2022

Jenny Eckhart

Jenny Sue Eckhart, 73, of Proctorville, died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, West Virginia.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Eckhart.

Email newsletter signup

Honoring her wishes, no services will be held.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.