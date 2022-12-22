Stephens honors local Heisman High School Scholarship winner Published 12:00 am Thursday, December 22, 2022

Leep is Fairland High School student

COLUMBUS – State Rep. Jason Stephens, R-Kitts Hill, has recognized Steeler Leep, a Fairland High School student, for winning Ohio’s 2022 male Heisman High School Scholarship.

The Heisman High School Scholarship program extends the Heisman prestige to the nation’s most esteemed high school seniors by celebrating and rewarding outstanding male and female scholar-athletes who understand that the most important victories happen not only on the field, but also in their schools and communities.

Email newsletter signup

“Steeler’s accomplishments should inspire all students to harness their potential, push their limits, and use their talents not only to advance their own futures, but to improve the communities and world around them,” Stephens said. “I am proud of his dedication to his sport and his community, and I look forward to watching his coming success in college.”

Over the past 28 years, the Heisman High School Scholarship program has honored more than 600,000 high school seniors and provided hundreds of thousands of dollars in college scholarships to students and more than a million dollars to high school academic and athletic programs across the country.

Steeler, the son of Shawna and Rusty Leep, of Proctorville, was also recently honored by the Lawrence County Commission.