Tiffany Holley Published 9:38 am Thursday, December 22, 2022

Tiffany Renee’ Nicely Holley, 39, Chesapeake, died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at The Ohio State University James Wexner Medical Center, Columbus.

A funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake. Burial will follow at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be noon–2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.