Bruce C. Shoemaker, 78, of South Point, died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, after a long illness.

He is survived by his wife, Lucreta.

The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point.

Visitation is noon–2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.