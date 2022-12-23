Fairland rides big 3rd quarter to win over Lucas Published 11:53 am Friday, December 23, 2022

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

MT. VERNON — The Fairland Dragons proved one good quarter can make a big difference.

Email newsletter signup

Leading by just one point at halftime, the Dragons used a big third quarter to open up a comfortable lead as they went on to beat the Lucas Cubs 52-45 on Thursday in the Mt. Vernon Holiday Tournament.

Chase Allen had 5 points and Brody Buchanan 3 as Fairland led 10-9 after the first quarter.

Logan Toms got 4 points for the Cubs.

Will Davis got 4 points and Hunter Lykins got all 3 of his points as the Dragons and Cubs matched scoring and it was 21-20 at the half.

Corbin Toms hit a 3-pointer and had 7 of Lucas’ points.

In the decisive third quarter, Fairland outscored Lucas 23-11 as Buchanan drained a pair of triples and scored 8 points, Davis had 6 points, Steeler Leep had all 4 of his points and Cliff Fransen added a 3-pointer and the lead was 44-31.

Logan Toms scored 7 of the Cubs’ 11 points including a 3-pointer.

The Dragons were just 2-of-8 from the field in the fourth quarter but Allen went 4-of-4 at the foul line to stave off the Cubs’ comeback.

Zach Diehl and Logan Toms had 4 points each and Josh Burtscher hit a trey for the Cubs in the quarter.

Davis finished with 14 points and 9 rebounds to pace the Dragons. Buchanan had 13 points while Allen got 11 points and 6 assists.

Logan Toms had 17 points for Lucas.

Both teams are now 6-2.

Lucas 9 11 11 14 = 45

Fairland 10 11 23 8 = 52

LUCAS (6-2): Bobby Collins 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Hunter Church 2-2 0-0 2-2 6, Logan Toms 6-10 1-2 2-3 17, Zach Diehl 2-2 0-0 2-2 6, Aiden Culler 2-3 0-2 2-4 6, Corbin Toms 2-3 1-5 0-2 7, Kason Antrican 0-0 0-1 0-0 0, Andrew Smollen 0-3 0-3 0-0 0, Jadon Walter 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Josh Burtscher 0-0 1-2 0-0 3. Totals: 17-38 8-12 45. 3-pt goals: 3-15. Rebounds: 15 (L. Toms 3, C. Toms 3, Smollen 3). Steal: 2 (C. Toms 2). Turnovers: 8. Fouls: 11. Fouled out: C. Toms.

FAIRLAND (6-2): Will Davis 7-9 0-1 0-0 14, Chase Allen 3-9 0-0 5-6 11, Zion Martin 0-0 0-1 0-0 0, J.D. Thacker 2-2 0-1 0-0 4, Hunter Lykins. 1-2 0-1 1-2 3, Steeler Leep 2-2 0-0 0-0 4, Cliff Fransen 0-0 1-1 0-0 3, Keegan Smith 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Brody Buchanan 3-5 2-3 1-2 13. Totals: 21-36 7-10 52. 3-pt goals: 3-7. Rebounds: 22 (Davis 9, Thacker 4). Assists: 10 (Allen 6, Leep 3). Steals: 3. Turnovers: 7. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.