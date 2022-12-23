Gwendolyn Clemons

Gwendolyn Clemons

Gwendolyn D. Clemons, 66, of Ironton, died Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at her home.

A celebration of life will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, with Bishop T. Andrew Aiken officiating.

Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help the family with expenses.

Condolences may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com

