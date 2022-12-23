Redwomen team gives back to the community Published 12:38 am Friday, December 23, 2022

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

The Rock Hill Redwomen didn’t play a game Wednesday night but they may have had their biggest assist of the season.

The Redwomen basketball team visited the Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley retirement home in Ironton bringing Christmas gifts and visiting with the senior citizens.

“We wanted to give back to the community because they give so much to us,” said Rock Hill girls’ basketball head coach Eric Bailey.

“We want our girls to learn how important it is to appreciate how so many people contribute to the program that enables them to play the game.”

After their visit with the men and women at the retirement home, the team met at Giovanni’s Pizza in Coal Grove not only to eat but to give some payback to John Suiter and his business.

“We want to thank them for being there for us. We appreciate everything they do for us and for everyone in the surrounding communities. They have been good to us and many others,” said Bailey.