Ronald Baldwin Sr. Published 3:23 pm Friday, December 23, 2022

Ronald Baldwin Sr.

Ronald Lee Baldwin Sr., 85, of Ironton, died Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at his residence.

Graveside service will be noon Tuesday at Mamre Cemetery, Kitts Hill, with Pastor Lenny Campbell officiating.

Email newsletter signup

Military graveside rites will be provided by the VFW Post #8850.

There will be no public visitation.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Baldwin family with arrangements.

To offer condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.