Gallery: Yvonne DeKay Christmas show

Published 12:00 am Saturday, December 24, 2022

By Heath Harrison

The Yvonne DeKay School of Dance holiday show, “The Magic of Christmas,” took place at Ironton High School on Dec. 17.

Featuring dancers ranging in age from preschool to high school, studio owner Yvonne Sinnott said she was especially pleased with this year’s show and considers it one of the best performed she’s seen at her school.

