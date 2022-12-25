Giveaway benefits more than 400 families for Christmas

Published 12:00 am Sunday, December 25, 2022

By Heath Harrison

Isabella Kerns, of Ironton, left, a Lawrence County 4-H teen leader, helps to load carts at the Chesapeake Community Center to be taken out to recipients as part of Chesapeake Community Mission Outreach’s annual Christmas giveaway on Tuesday for those in need. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)

Dannie Newman, right, of Chesapeake Community Mission Outreach, directs volunteers at the Chesapeake Community Center as part of the annual Christmas Giveaway for those in need.

CMO distributes food, toys to those in need

CHESAPEAKE —  A line of cars stretched along the berm of State Route 7 for quite a distance on Monday, at noon, going almost back to the bridge to Huntington.

Kirsten Dome, a Lawrence County 4-H teen leader, unpacks boxes on Tuesday at the Chesapeake Community Center as part of Chesapeake Community Mission Outreach’s annual Christmas giveaway on Tuesday for those in need. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)

Their destination was the Chesapeake Community Center, where the annual Christmas food and toy giveaway was being hosted by Chesapeake Community Mission Outreach.

The event took place throughout the day, as cars circled the building for a drive-thru, where volunteers wheeled out shopping carts, loaded with items to make a proper Christmas dinner.

Inside, a toy room was set up for families to collect items for children.

Dawson Forbush, of Chesapeake, right, a Lawrence County 4-H teen leader, helps to load carts at the Chesapeake Community Center to be taken out to recipients as part of Chesapeake Community Mission Outreach’s annual Christmas giveaway on Tuesday for those in need. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)

In the gym of the center, volunteers opened boxes of food items and loaded up the carts.

Dannie Newman, financial secretary for CMO, said there were about 60 people helping in the effort.

In addition to those working through CMO, the event usually draws groups from throughout the county to pitch in.

This year, teen leaders from Lawrence County 4-H were among those helping to fill the carts.

Rachael Fraley, 4-H extension educator for Ohio State University, said she had a group of six teen leaders, who also work on the Junior Fair Board, with her.

Newman said, as of noon, they had served 418 families and 812 individuals in this year’s giveaway.

Volunteers at the Chesapeake Community Center load carts to be taken out to recipients as part of Chesapeake Community Mission Outreach’s annual Christmas giveaway on Tuesday for those in need (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)

