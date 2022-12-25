ODOT road report Published 12:00 am Sunday, December 25, 2022

The following construction and maintenance projects are anticipated to affect highways in Lawrence County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

• State Route 141 Culvert Replacement — Work is set to begin on Dec. 27 to replace a culvert along State Route 141 just North of Aarons Creek Road. The road will be closed for three days for this construction. During the closure, traffic will be detoured via State Route 141 and State Route 775. Estimated completion: Dec. 29 by 3:30 p.m.

• U.S. 52 Slide Repair — Work began on Oct. 3 for a slide repair project along the U.S. 52 Westbound on-ramp from the Nick Joe Rahal II Bridge. The work area is located on a hillside north of the ramp. Traffic impacts will include a shifted and narrowed lane on the ramp, as well as periodic 10-15 minute closures of the ramp. Estimated completion: Spring 2023.

Email newsletter signup

• U.S. 52 and State Route 243 Culvert Repair – Work is set to begin on Oct. 3 for a project to repair three culverts at two locations:

— State Route 243 between County Road 17 (Rankins Creek Road) and County Road 57 (McKee-Ratcliff Road)

— U.S. 52 between Burlington-Macedonia Road and Solida Road

During the project, traffic will be maintained on both routes. One lane of State Route 243 will be maintained using temporary traffic signals. At least one lane of U.S. 52 will be maintained in each direction. Work will occur daily from 7 a.m.–5 p.m., Monday–Friday. Estimated completion: Fall.

• State Route 378 Slide Repair — A slide repair project has begun along State Route 378 between Millville Road and Symmes Creek-Yellow Creek Road. State Route 378 will be closed 90 days for this construction. Traffic will be detoured via State Route 378 to State Route 217 to State Route 141. Estimated completion: Fall.

• U.S. 52 Resurfacing — Work has begun on a resurfacing project on U.S. 52 between the Solida Road interchange and Delta Lane. Traffic will be maintained in at least one lane in each direction throughout construction. The project will also perform bridge maintenance and repairs along this section of U.S. 52. Estimated completion: Fall.

For more detailed traffic information, download the OHGO app or visit OHGO.com.