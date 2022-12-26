Debra Holmes Published 12:17 pm Monday, December 26, 2022

Debra Holmes

July 19, 1951–Dec. 13, 2022

Debra Sue Holmes, of Columbus, was called to be with the Lord on Dec. 13, 2022, passing away peacefully in her home.

Her final wishes were honored and fulfilled by her beloved son, Michael, who lovingly cared for her daily.

Debbie was born on July 19, 1951, to Zelma and Roscoe Holmes in Ironton.

At 23, she enlisted in the United States Air Force where she served for 33 years, completing most of her service at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton. With her dedication, she rose to the rank of master sergeant and proudly retired from the military in 2008.

Alongside her military career, Debbie was also a public servant of the State of Ohio, working for the Department of Education for many years. She believed in working hard and in the value of education.

She was extremely proud when her son completed nursing school, sharing the news with all who would hear.

Just like her parents, Debbie was fond of traveling and she saw much of the country, and as a cruise master, was a frequent visitor to the Caribbean.

Her traveling buddies were cherished siblings and cousins who knew where to get the best deals and how to see the best views.

She was the best traveling partner as she always had snacks on hand. Debbie also enjoyed cooking for family and friends.

Her most notable dishes were her collard greens, macaroni and cheese, and her world-famous chocolate chip cookies that were made with love.

Her fondness for a good gospel beat, Snoopy and Charlie Brown, Pepsi, Starbucks and popcorn will provide comforting memories of her.

Debbie was a woman of faith, and as such, her spirit was welcomed into Heaven by her parents Zelma and Roscoe; infant twin brothers, Michael and Patrick Holmes; brother, Roscoe Holmes Jr., cousin, David Ford, nephew; Stanley Phillips Jr.; niece, Candace Deshields; and numerous other family who were there to guide her.

Debbie’s memory and legacy will live on through her treasured son, Michael Holmes; brother, Rev. Edward S. (Linda) Holmes; sisters, Margaret (William) Henderson and Frances (Clyde) Anderson; nieces and nephews, Crystal (Tim) Shannon, Edward Holmes Jr., Summer (Keenan) Mazion, Jasmine Anderson, and Yusef Anderson; frequent flyer cousins, Benita Reedus, Darren (Bonita) Ford and Donald (Naomi) Ross; many more adored family, a host of friends, and all those who were blessed to meet her.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Marlan J. Gary Funeral Home, The Chapel of Peace North, 2500 Cleveland Ave., Columbus.

Visitation will be 1 p.m. until the time of the service.

Interment will be noon Friday at Woodland Cemetery in Ironton.