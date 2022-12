Drema Litton Published 1:06 pm Monday, December 26, 2022

Drema Darlene Litton, 65, of Pedro, died Monday, Dec., 19, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

To offer condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.