Ronald Browning Sr. Published 2:49 pm Monday, December 26, 2022

Ronald R. Browning Sr. 76, died Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at King’s Daughter’s Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Tracy Brammer Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Pastor David Arthur officiating. Burial will follow in the LaGrange Cemetery.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service.