Wendell Keith Sr. Published 10:49 am Monday, December 26, 2022

Wendell Keith Sr.

Wendell Lee “Scrappy” Keith Sr., 71, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.