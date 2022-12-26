William Osborne Published 4:09 pm Monday, December 26, 2022

William Osborne

Aug. 26, 1938–Dec. 24, 2022

William Jarrett Osborne, 84, of Ironton, passed away Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his loved ones.

William was born Aug. 26, 1938, in Ironton, to his late parents, William G. and Anna Marie (White) Osborne.

William was a graduate of Ironton High School with the class of 1956 and retired from CSX Transportation in 1999 after 43 years.

He was a member of Central Christian Church of Ironton and was a member of the Masonic Lodge.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Dona Mae (Stewart) Osborne; his brothers, Thomas E. Osborne, Joseph O. Osborne and Carl E. Osborne; his daughter, Kimberly Dawn Osborne; and his grandson, Aaron J. Christian.

He is survived by his children, William (Jami) Osborne, Leah Rae Osborne, James D. Osborne and Shawn (Karen) Osborne, all of Ironton; his grandchildren, Jarrett Osborne, Ryan Osborne, Christen Osborne, Jacob Osborne, Tyler Scior, Kyle Scior, Darrian Osborne, Rachel Osborne, Kimberly Dawn Osborne, Alexander Osborne and David Osborne and 12 great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Jimmy Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton.

Visitation will be Thursday 11 a.m. until the time of service.

Please visit our website to offer condolences to the family at www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.