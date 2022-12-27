Christmas with a Cause raises $10K for charities Published 12:00 am Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Co-founed by Proctorville woman

HUNTINGTON — A Lawrence County dance instructor has been working for decades to raise money for good causes around the holidays.

Christmas with a Cause, co-founded by Nancy Carter, who runs Nancy’s School of Dance in Proctorville, and Anna Stone, took place on Dec. 4 at the Foundry Theater in Huntington City hall.

Carter said, this year, they were able to raise $10,000 for Branches Domestic Violence Shelter and the Cabell County Animal Shelter through the $22 a ticket show.

The show featured dancers from across the Tri-State, including Nancy’s School, as well as Elite Performance Academy, Ultimate Dance Legacy, The Art Center School of Dance and Bridget’s Dance Academy, in Huntington.