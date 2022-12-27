Christmas with a Cause raises $10K for charities

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, December 27, 2022

By Heath Harrison

Co-founed by Proctorville woman

HUNTINGTON — A Lawrence County dance instructor has been working for decades to raise money for good causes around the holidays.

Christmas with a Cause, co-founded by Nancy Carter, who runs Nancy’s School of Dance in Proctorville, and Anna Stone, took place on Dec. 4 at the Foundry Theater in Huntington City hall.

Email newsletter signup

Carter said, this year, they were able to raise $10,000 for Branches Domestic Violence Shelter and the Cabell County Animal Shelter through the $22 a ticket show.

The show featured dancers from across the Tri-State, including Nancy’s School, as well as Elite Performance Academy, Ultimate Dance Legacy, The Art Center School of Dance and Bridget’s Dance Academy, in Huntington.

More News

Yost continues to promote the need for trafficking laws

Indictments: Two charged with arson

OU launches OHIO Regional Advantage Awards program for fall 2023

The man with the golden gun

Print Article

  • Polls

    Do you feel optimistic about what 2023 will bring?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections