Janet Roadcup

Published 2:43 pm Tuesday, December 27, 2022

April 9, 1934–Dec. 22, 2022

Janet R. (Patty) Roadcup, 88, of Ironton, died on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.

Born April 9, 1934, the daughter of the late Leonard and Nellie Mae (Savary) Holtzapfel.

Surviving are husband, Orion E. Roadcup; children, Kathtyn (Rocky) Crawford, David (Thau Thuy) Roadcup and Steve Roadcup; grandchildren, Justin and Nathasha Crawford, Jenna Michelle (John) Hallam, David Franklin Roadcup, Victoria Alexa Roadcup, Sophia Thao-Linh Roadcup; great-grandchildren, John Parker, Jonah Crawford; brothers and sisters, Tiny Janice Newman, Rita (Tony) Patterson, Jim Holtzapfel, Karen Neal and Bob (Gail) Holtzapfel.

She was proceeded in death by Paul Joe (Jerry) Holtzapfel; brother-in-laws, Fred Newman, Tom Neal; and sister-in-law, Thela Holtzapfel.

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Joseph women’s choir and CWC.

Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Friday at Saint Joseph Catholic Church with Farther Wayne Morris with burial in Calvary Cemetery.

Visitation will be 10–11 a.m. Friday at the church.

O’Keefe-Baker is assisting the family.