Patricia Vincent Published 3:44 pm Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Patricia A. (nee Sinnott) Vincent, 79, of Cold Spring, passed away Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at her home.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Vincent (Barney) D. Vincent; and her parents, Carl and Esther Sinnott, of Ironton.

She is survived by her sons, Brett Starkey and Bryan Starkey; stepchildren, Jerry Vincent, Steven (Gay) Vincent, ‪David Vincent, Thomas Vincent, Jennifer (Sean) Brogan, Tracy (Gary) Martin; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Patti was a retiree from Duke/Cinergy where she was employed for 34 years.

She had a quick wit and quite a sense of humor.

Patti loved her fur baby, Toby, who was with her through the hardest days after her husband, Barney, passed away.

Even though she moved from Ironton at a young age, she always knew where home was and was always proud to be a member of the majorette team for the Fighting Tigers.