Police seek missing woman

Published 4:34 pm Tuesday, December 27, 2022

By Staff Reports

Alicia Livingston Saul

Saul was last seen in Ironton on Dec. 8

The Ironton Police Department is seeking information concerning the whereabouts of Alicia Livingston Saul.

She was last seen in the area of the riverbank in Ironton on Dec. 8.

She is described as 4’11” with brown hair and brown eyes.

According to social media, she has recently lost weight and is skinnier than shown in the photo released by the police department.

If anyone knows her whereabouts, contact IPD detective Capt. Brian Pauley at 740-532-5606.

