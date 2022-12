Vivian Bragg Published 9:33 am Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Vivian Ruth Bragg, 90, of Proctorville, died Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at her residence.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Bragg.

Funeral service will be noon Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville. Burial will follow at Rome Cemetery.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com