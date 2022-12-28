Highlanders pull away from Pointers Published 6:50 pm Wednesday, December 28, 2022

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Talk about the bottom just falling out.

The South Point Pointers had rallied to within just 2 points with less than six minutes to play and had the ball but turned it over.

Huntington then went on a 9-0 run and hit some clutch free throws as the Pointers were forced to foul and the Highlanders went on to beat South Point 65-51 on Tuesday.

The Pointers were just 4-of-10 at the foul line and had an uncharacteristic 26 turnovers.

“You can’t beat a good team when you do those kinds of things,” said Pointers’ coach Travis Wise.

Duane Harris scored 8 points, Mikey Johnson had 7 points and Jaylen Motley 4 in the fourth quarter as the Highlanders were 9-of-10 at the foul line. Harris was 6-of-6 and Johnson 3-of-4.

Caleb Lovely hit a 3-pointes and scored 8 of the Pointers 19 points in the quarter. Carter Smith and Javon Ferrell each hit 3-pointers.

South Point (5-3) took an 11-9 first quarter lead as Lovely got 6 points and Jordan Ermalovich had 5 points including a trifecta.

Motley had a 3-pointer and Harris 4 points to keep Huntington close.

The Highlanders (4-0) took a 23-20 halftime lead as Avonte Crawford scored 9 points as he and Harris each hit 3-pointers in the second quarter.

Lovely had 5 of South Point’s 9 total points in the quarter.

Huntington built a 45-33 lead in the third quarter as Crawford knocked down two more 3-pointers as he scored 8 point and Johnson added 7 points.

Lovely, Xathan Haney and Ermalovich all hit triples for the Pointers.

The Pointers then began to rally in the fourth quarter and got the game close only to watch the Highlanders pull away to the win.

Lovely finished with a game-high 24 points and grabbed 7 rebound. Ermalovich added 8 points and 6 assists while Xander Dornon had 7 rebounds and 4 assists.

Huntington had 4 players in double figures as Harris got 18, Crawford 17, Johnson 16 and Motley 10.

South Point 11 9 13 19 = 51

Huntington 9 14 22 20 = 65

SOUTH POINT (5-3): Caleb Lovely 7 2 4-9 24, Carter Smith 0 1 0-0 3, Elijah Wilburn 0 0 0-0 0, Javon Ferrell 0 1 0-0 3, Xathan Haney 1 1. 0-0 5, Jaxon Vance 1 0 0-1 2, Jordan Ermalovich 1 2 0-0 8, Brayden Hanshaw 0 0 0-0 0, Xander Dornon 1 0 0-0 2, Jackson Childers 2 0 0-0 4. Totals: 20-49 4-10 51. 3-pt goals: 7-23. Rebounds: 34 (Dornon 7, Lovely 7, Haney 5). Assists: 14 (Ermalovich 6, Dornon 4). Steals: 2. Turnovers: 26. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.

HUNTINGTON (4-0): Duane Harris 3 1 9-11 18, Avonte Crawford 4 3 0-0 17, Mikey Johnson 5 0 6-7 16, Jaylen Motley 2 2 0-0 10, Gavin Locho 2 0 0-0 4, Montez Tubbs 0 0 0-0 0, Jamari Tubbs 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 6 5-18 65. Fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.