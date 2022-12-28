Lady Flyers fall to Fairview Published 9:01 pm Wednesday, December 28, 2022

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

WESTWOOD, Ky. — Free throws are not free. You have to earn them.

St. Joseph converted just 4-of-15 free throw attempts in a 38-32 loss to the Fairview Lady Eagles on Tuesday.

Gracie Damron had 3 points as four different players scored for the Lady Flyers who took a 10-9 first quarter lead.

Kiera Loving had 4 points for Fairview in the quarter.

Mia Newton hit 3-pointer and scored 5 points while Miranda Caskey and Loving had 4 points each as Fairview rallied to take a 22-14 halftime lead.

Aubrey Sutton and Mia Weber had baskets for St. Joseph.

Addison Philabaun took over and scored 8 points in the third quarter while Addison Murray and Sutton also had baskets as the Lady Flyers cut the deficit to 32-26.

Newton got 5 more points including a 3-pointer for the Lady Eagles.

In the fourth quarter, each team scored 6 points to set the final score.

Sutton had 4 of the Lady Flyers 6 points while Loving had 4 points for Fairview.

Philabaun and Sutton lead St. Joseph (1-6) with 8 points each. Sutton also pulled down 11 rebounds, Mia Weber 8, Philabaun 7 and Damron 6.

Loving led the Lady Eagles (4-4) with 15 pointers and 21 rebounds. Newton had 10 points.

St. Joseph 10 4 12 6 = 32

Fairview 9 13 10 6 = 38

ST. JOSEPH (1-6): Gracie Damron 2 0 2-6 6, Addison Philabaun 4 0 0-3 8, Aubrey Sutton 4 0 0-2 8, Addison Murray 2 0 0-0 4, Ava Weber 0 0 1-2 1, Mia Weber 2 0 1-2 5. Totals: 14 0 4-15 32. Rebounds; 34 (Sutton 11, M. Weber 8, Philabaun 7, Damron 6). Assists: 2 (Philabaun 1, A. Weber 1). Turnovers: 10. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.

FAIRVIEW (4-4): Mia Newton 2 2 0-0 10, Ashton Stidham 1 0 0-0 2, Maddy Loving 1 0 0-0 2, Kiera Loving 7 0 1-2 15, Miranda Caskey 4 0 1-2 9, Bre Moore 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 2 2-4 38. Rebounds: 28 (Loving 21). Fouls: 12. Fouled out: None.