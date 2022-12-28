Lineman dies during repairs

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, December 28, 2022

By Staff Reports

Blake Rodgers

Rodgers mourned by company, co-workers

PEDRO — Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative reported that one of the company’s lineworkers was killed in an accident on Friday.

Following a winter storm on Thursday, Blake Rodgers, 22, an apprentice lineworker with BREC, was making repairs to electrical lines around 10:25 a.m. on Friday when an “electrical contact incident” happened.

Email newsletter signup

The electrical cooperative released a statement saying “Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative is devastated by this loss and asks for the support and privacy of the lineworker’s family and team as they cope with this tragedy.”

To honor Rodgers, the American flag outside the company’s office was flying at half-mast.

More News

From wish to reality

Former 911 dispatcher, firefighter arrested for arson in WNF

Police seek missing woman

Yost continues to promote the need for trafficking laws

Print Article

  • Polls

    Do you feel optimistic about what 2023 will bring?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections