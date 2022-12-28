Lineman dies during repairs Published 12:00 am Wednesday, December 28, 2022

Rodgers mourned by company, co-workers

PEDRO — Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative reported that one of the company’s lineworkers was killed in an accident on Friday.

Following a winter storm on Thursday, Blake Rodgers, 22, an apprentice lineworker with BREC, was making repairs to electrical lines around 10:25 a.m. on Friday when an “electrical contact incident” happened.

The electrical cooperative released a statement saying “Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative is devastated by this loss and asks for the support and privacy of the lineworker’s family and team as they cope with this tragedy.”

To honor Rodgers, the American flag outside the company’s office was flying at half-mast.