Betty Porter

Betty Porter

Betty Lou Porter, 66, of Chesapeake, died Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice, Huntington, West Virginia.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas Porter.

Funeral Service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow the service at Miller Memorial Gardens, Miller.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

