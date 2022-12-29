Chillicothe outscored Redwomen in OT, 88-85 Published 12:37 am Thursday, December 29, 2022

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

RIO GRANDE — It was supposed to be a high school girls’ shootout game.

It turned out to resemble an NBA game.

The Chillicothe Lady Cavaliers outscored the Rock Hill Redwomen 88-85 in overtime Wednesday at the University of Rio Grande Holiday Shootout.

“When you play schedule we play and play a D1 school that was 8-2 and playing nothing but DI schools, you know they’re good. But there were a lot things that happened the if they go our way, we win,” said Redwomen coach Eric Bailey.

“Both teams played hard. They said that’s the best they played are year. They’re very good.”

Putting on a very good performance for Chillicothe was Jacey Harding who scored 44 points and Avery Ersian who had 24 points including six 3-pointers.

Rock Hill had its own very good performance as Hazley Matthews and Hadyn Bailey scored 22 points each, Lola Hankins scored 20 points and Hope Easterling got 14 points.

Bailey hit four shots from beyond the arc as part of her total.

Rock Hill led 18-17 after the first quarter as Matthews scored 6 points, Hankins 4 and Bailey had a trifecta and a free throw.

Harding scored 14 of Chillicothe’s 17 points.

The Lady Cavaliers took a slim 35-34 halftime lead as they converted 8-of-10 free throws. Ersian hit a pair of 3-pointers and went 3-of-4 at the foul line while Paige Huggins was 4-of-4 at the line.

Bailey and Hankins scored 7 points each in the second quarter as they both had a 3-pointer and 2 foul shots.

Bailey drained a pair of 3-pointers and scored 10 points, Hankins had a trey and a basket and J’lynn Risner scored 4 of her 6 points as the Redwomen took a 58-55 lead.

Harding scored 12 points and Ersian had a trey and scored 5 points.

The Lady Cavaliers rallied to tie the game and force overtime as Harding got 6 points, Kiera Archer hit a pair of triples and Nyanna Hatfield scored all 4 of her points.

Easterling scored 8 points including 4-of-4 at the foul line while Matthews got 6 points and Hankins 4.

In overtime, Harding scored 8 of Chillicothe’s 11 points and Ersian had another 3-pointer.

Matthews had 6 points and Easterling a basket for Rock Hill’s total.

Rock Hill will visit Gallipolis next Thursday.

Chillicothe 17 18 20 22 11 = 88

Rock Hill 18 16 24 19 8 = 85

CHILLICOTHE (8-2): Jacey Harding 17 1 7-10 44, Nyanna Hatfield 1 0 2-2 4, Miranda McCloy 0 0 1-2 1, Avery Ersian 1 6 4-6 24, Paige Huggins 0 0 7-8 7, Kendra Allen 0 0 2-2 2, Kiera Archer 0 2 0-0 6. Totals: 19 9 23-30 88. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: None.

ROCK HILL (8-4): Hadyn Bailey 3 4 4-6 22, Hope Easterling 5 0 4-4 14, Hazley Matthews 9 0 4-4 22, Lola Hankins 5 2 4-4 20, Haleigh Risner 0 0 1-2 1, J’lynn Risner 3 0 0-0 6, Josie Kidd 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 25 6 17-20 85. Fouls: 21. Fouled out: J. Risner.