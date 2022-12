Donna Jack Published 9:28 am Thursday, December 29, 2022

Donna Jack

Donna Jean Reed Jack, 75, of Chesapeake, died Dec. 24, 2022.

Private family services will be held.

Email newsletter signup

Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.