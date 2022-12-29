Joseph Thomas

Joseph Thomas

Joseph Gregory Thomas, 39, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Friday Dec. 23, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.

There will be a memorial service at 4 p.m. on Friday at Apostolic Life Cathedral, 350 Staunton St., Huntington, West Virginia.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

