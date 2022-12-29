Keeney’s FTs lift Lady Hornets over Southeastern, 39-37 Published 12:47 am Thursday, December 29, 2022

By Jim Walker

By Jim Walker

COAL GROVE — Kinsey Keeney didn’t seem to mind pressure.

Keeney sank two free throws with 4.4 seconds left to lift the Coal Grove Lady Hornets to a 39-37 win over the Southeastern Lady Panthers on Wednesday.

“We played well at times,” said Lady Hornets’ coach Nick Miller. “There are times we allowed things to happen that shouldn’t have. That’s high school basketball.

“I’m pleased we hung in there and got the win. Autum Hicks hit a big 3 in the fourth quarter when we were down four. Kinsey hit two big free throws. I’m happy for the girls to get the win.”

Kelsey Fraley led Coal Grove with 12 points and Autum Hicks scored 11. The Lady Hornets were 10-of-16 from the foul line with Keeney going 5-of-7.

Coal Grove was up 9-7 after the first quarter as Alivia Noel scored 4 points.

Morgan Ware had a 3-pointer and scored 5 of the Lady Panthers’ 7 points.

Fraley and Keeney scored 4 points each in the second quarter as the Lady Hornets took a 19-15 halftime lead.

Reagan Ruby hit a 3-pointer for Southeastern in the quarter.

The Lady Panthers cut the deficit to 26-24 in the third quarter as Gabby Pernell had 4 points and Grace Wireman had 4 points including two foul shots.

Hicks got 4 points and Fraley converted 3-of-4 free throw attempts to keep Coal Grove ahead.

Each team scored 13 points in the fourth quarter.

Hicks scored 5 points including a trifecta and Keeney was 3-of-4 at the line including the two winning foul shots.

Ruby drained a pair of 3-pointers and Pernell had a trey and was 2-of-4 at the line.

Ruby, Ware and Pernell all had 9 points each for Southeastern (3-5)

Southeastern 7 8 9 13 = 37

Coal Grove 9 10 7 13 = 39

SOUTHEASTERN (3-6): Grace Wireman 1 0 3-5 5, Reagan Ruby 0 3 0-0 9, Morgan Ware 3 1 0-0 9, Gabby Pernell 2 1 2-4 9, Gracie Brown 0 0 0-0 0, Reese Ruckel 1 0 1-2 3, Rowan Ruckel 0 0 2-4 2. Totals: 7 5 8-15 37. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: None.

COAL GROVE (6-5): Kelsey Fraley 4 0 4-7 12, Kinsey Keeney 1 0 5-7 7, Alivia Noel 3 0 1-2 7, Autum Hicks 4 1 0-0 11, Bryna Guy 0 0 0-0 0, Kelade Keaton 1 0 0-0 2, Jenna Hicks 0 0 0-0 0, Abbie Deeds 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 1 10-16 39. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: None.