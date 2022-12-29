Timmy Pruitt Published 2:50 pm Thursday, December 29, 2022

Timmy Pruitt

Timmy Pruitt, 54, of Ironton, died at his home on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at his home.

He is survived by his wife, Connie Turvey.

Email newsletter signup

Service will be 1 p.m. on Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Rev. Jeff Cremeans officiating. Burial will follow in Lawrence Furnace Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. till the time of service.

Visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net to offer condolences to the family.