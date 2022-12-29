Victoria Browning Published 9:27 am Thursday, December 29, 2022

Victoria Browning

Dec. 18, 1936 – Dec. 21, 2022

Victoria “Vicki” Ann Browning, 86, of Ironton, passed away Dec. 21, 2022, in Schertz, Texas.

She was born Victoria Ann Del Checcolo, on Dec. 18, 1936, to Victor Joseph and Armella Katheryn Del Checcolo of Ashland, Kentucky.

Vicki was a beautiful and kind person with a great sense of humor who loved music and dancing.

She was a 1954 graduate of Saint Joseph High School.

After high school, she worked in the clerical field.

Vicki married Benjamin David Southers in 1955 and they had five children.

In 1976, she married her forever love, Carl Albert Browning. Vicki often told people “Queen” Victoria married “Prince” Albert.

Carl; her daughter, Rebecca Lynn Hunter; son, Joseph Alan Southers; and brother, Tommy Del Checcolo, proceeded her in death.

She is survived by her oldest son, Stephen (Louise) Southers, of Jacksonville, Florida; daughter, Jennifer (Bill) Houston, of Schertz, Texas; and son, Jeffrey (Keira) Southers, of Tokyo, Japan; and step-children, Carla (Greg) Conley, of Flatwoods, Kentucky, Jim (Julie) Browning, of Flatwoods, Kentucky, Kelly (Jack) Webb, of Russell, Kentucky, and Kevin Browning of Russell, Kentucky.

She is also survived by her sister, Mary Smith; and brother, Tim (Patti) Del Checcolo.

Vicki was blessed with 16 grandchildren, Amy Chesney, Alex (Kaitlin) and Abby Hunter, Billy and Emily Houston, Jasmine and Jason Southers, Tyler and Tess (Allen) Webb, Calen Conley, Haley (Zach) McKeekin, Hilary Conley, Beth Browning, Sarah (Mack) Rucker, Craig (Haley) Browning and Grace Browning. She has 10 great grandchildren, Amber, Chelsea, Jackson, Gabriella, Emma, Liam, Jasmine, Lydia, River and Skye. Linda McComas, a very close family member and friend, was like a daughter to Victoria.

Funeral service will be noon Saturday, Jan. 14, at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Pastor Jim Browning officiating. Vicki will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery immediately following the service.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of the service.

Victoria requested donations to your favorite charity in lieu of flowers.

To offer condolences, please visit www.traceybrammerfh.com.