Body found on riverbank in Ironton Published 3:23 pm Friday, December 30, 2022

The Ironton Police Department has confirmed that a body was found on the riverbank on Friday afternoon.

No further details are being released until the identity of the person is confirmed.

The body has been sent for autopsy.

If anyone has information regarding this case, they can contact the IPD detectives at 740-532-5606.