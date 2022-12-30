Carl Davis Published 2:12 pm Friday, December 30, 2022

Carl Davis

Nov. 7, 1929–Dec. 28, 2022

Carl Leo Davis, 93, of Proctorville, formerly of Aaron’s Creek, passed away comfortably at his home on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, surrounded by his children which loved him with all their hearts. He was born Nov. 7, 1929, in Cabell County, West Virginia, to his late parents, Amos and Esther (Pitts) Davis.

Carl was a graduate of Waterloo High School in 1948 and proudly served in the United States Air Force.

While serving his country he was stationed at Andrews Air Force Base where he was a police airman.

He retired from the Ironton Coke Plant and was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Billie Joyce (Herrell) Davis; an infant son; five sisters, four brothers; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Rex and Doris (Massie) Herrell.

He is survived by his children, Doris “Jane” (Bill) Graybeal, of Scottown, Robert Amos (Carol) Davis, of Proctorville, Carl Edward (Tammy) Davis, of Willow Wood, Billy Joe (Liz) Davis, of Coal Grove, Thomas Keith (Jessica) Davis, of Pedro, Patricia Ann Lafon, of Springfield; 18 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Carl loved visiting with his grandchildren and great grandchildren telling them stories and laughing. He had some very special people in his life to help take care of him, Tanya, Janice, Mary, Misty and Regina. He had the best neighbors, Richard (Karen) Bennett, Shirley and Opal Adkins.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Monday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St. Ironton, with Ministers, Jimmy Dillon and Luke Taylor officiating.

Visitation will be Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net to offer condolences to the family.